Red Sox's Top Pitching Prospect Anthony Eyanson Keeps Turning Heads in Double-A

Right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson, one of the most highly touted arms in the Boston Red Sox's farm system, has been dominating hitters in his first season in the minors.

Eyanson, the Red Sox's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline behind shortstop Franklin Arias, continued to improve his already-microscopic ERA by tossing another gem for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday. The 21-year-old threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight in Portland's 11-0 victory over the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

With this latest performance, Eyanson now has a 1.19 ERA through the first 14 games (13 starts) of his minor league career, racking up 79 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings. The 2025 third-round draft pick began the year at High-A Greenville, where he posted a 0.44 ERA in five starts before being promoted to Double-A in May. And since then, the young righty has continued to shine with the Sea Dogs.

Evaluating Anthony Eyanson's first season in the minors

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) pitches against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Eyanson has looked incredibly impressive at the start of his minor league journey. The 21-year-old has built on his strong campaign in his final season at LSU, where he had a 3.00 ERA in 20 games last year, striking out 152 hitters in 108 innings. That led to the Red Sox selecting the young hurler with the 87th-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

So far in Double-A, Eyanson has a 1.56 ERA in nine appearances with the Sea Dogs this season. The 6-foot-2 righty even had a 0.52 ERA in four starts in June, allowing just one earned run throughout the entire month.

It's worth mentioning, though, that Eyanson has yet to complete six innings in a minor league appearance. Since it's obviously still early in his career, the Red Sox may be closely monitoring his workload this season. As a result, it appears unlikely that the 21-year-old could be fast-tracked to the majors in 2026. But if he continues to dominate on the mound the way he has so far this year, Eyanson could make that decision a little more difficult for Boston.