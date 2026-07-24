Red Sox's Top Prospect Franklin Arias Set to Move One Step Closer to Majors

The Boston Red Sox's No. 1 prospect, shortstop Franklin Arias, has been dominating Double-A pitching all season. And now, the organization reportedly feels like it's finally time to test the 20-year-old at the next level.

Arias, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be promoted to Triple-A, according to Worcester T&G Sports reporter Tommy Cassell and MLB Pipeline's Tim Crowley. The young shortstop has spent the entire 2026 campaign with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and just hit his 19th home run of the year on Thursday. His previous career-high mark for homers in a single minor league season was nine in 2024.

With the way he's played so far this season, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Arias was called up to the Worcester Red Sox. And now, many Boston fans will be paying even more attention to how the top prospect performs in his first taste of Triple-A action.

Could Franklin Arias make it to the big leagues this season?

Boston Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias walks out to the field ahead of a Double-A Portland Sea Dogs game on June 18, 2026, at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Arias has been crushing the ball in 2026. In 75 Double-A games this season, the 20-year-old has a .318 batting average, a .407 on-base percentage, and a .994 OPS to go along with his 19 homers, 52 RBIs, and five stolen bases. His 90 hits on the year in Double-A have him tied with some other notable prospects, such as Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made and Athletics shortstop Leo De Vries.

Most notably, Arias' reported promotion to Triple-A comes at an interesting time for Boston. The Red Sox recently went on a 15-game win streak that significantly altered their entire season. Earlier this year, it seemed unlikely that Boston would rush the young prospect through the minors to make his MLB debut in 2026. But now, if he excels right away with Worcester, he could be an option to join the big league club for a late-season playoff push.

The Red Sox could also explore adding a shortstop like the Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto at the trade deadline. A move like that would almost guarantee that Arias remains in the minors for the rest of 2026. But either way, plenty of Boston fans will now be looking forward to seeing the franchise's top prospect make his Triple-A debut.