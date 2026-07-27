Orioles Ready to Test Top Shortstop Prospect Wehiwa Aloy at Next Level

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly set to have one of their 2025 first-round draft picks make his Double-A debut.

Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, Baltimore's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be promoted to Double-A, according to MLB.com's Jake Rill. The Chesapeake Baysox are off on Monday, so this roster move likely won't be made official until Tuesday, which is also when the 22-year-old could play in his first Double-A game.

The Orioles selected Aloy with the 31st pick in last year's draft after a tremendous campaign with the University of Arkansas that saw him win the 2025 Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the best amateur baseball player in the United States each year. And now, the young shortstop is carrying over that success at the plate in college into his first full season in the minors.

Wehiwa Aloy is a part of what appears to be a loaded 2025 draft class

Jun 18, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Wehiwa Aloy (9) singles against the LSU Tigers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 84 High-A games this season, Aloy has a .300 batting average, a .371 on-base percentage, and an .874 OPS with 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. Last year, the 6-foot-2 infielder hit .288 with two homers in 20 Single-A games. That means the young shortstop is set to make his Double-A debut after 104 games in the lower levels of the minors.

Aloy is one of many prospects from last year's draft who have seen immediate success in the minors. Among the top-six picks from the 2025 MLB Draft, Washington Nationals shortstop prospect Eli Willits, Seattle Mariners left-hander Kade Anderson, and Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Seth Hernandez have all turned heads in 2026. And then there are other first-rounders like Toronto Blue Jays shortstop JoJo Parker, Milwaukee Brewers power-hitting prospect Andrew Fischer, and Atlanta Braves infielder Tate Southisene who have made plenty of noise this season.

It's still early, but it already seems like several first-rounders from 2025 could be stars in the making. And that's not even taking into account the potential late-round hidden gems that could pop up from this draft class.

For now, though, Orioles fans will undoubtedly be excited to see how Aloy performs in his first taste of Double-A action with the Baysox.