Orioles Set to Call Up Top Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut Against Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles are expected to have one of their top pitching prospects make his major league debut this weekend.

Right-handed pitcher Trey Gibson, the Orioles' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to be promoted to the big leagues and make his first MLB start on Sunday against the New York Yankees, Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz announced on Saturday, according to MLB.com's Jake Rill. The 23-year-old has a 4.01 ERA in six starts for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides this year, where he's struck out 25 batters in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

Last year, Gibson won the organization's Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award, so the Orioles likely have high expectations for the young hurler. And now, he'll get the chance to showcase what he can offer to Baltimore's rotation when he toes the slab in Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

What should Orioles fans expect from Trey Gibson in his first MLB start?

Feb 18, 2026; Sarasota, FL, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trey Gibson (88) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When Gibson makes his big league debut, he'll be the latest Orioles prospect to appear in the majors. Baltimore began the 2026 season by including top prospects Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers on its Opening Day roster. Basallo, a 21-year-old catcher, is 20-for-86 with five home runs to start the year. Beavers, a 24-year-old outfielder, is 18-for-82 so far in 2026.

On the pitching side of things, though, the Orioles have multiple starters on the injured list right now, including Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, and Zach Eflin. So, depending on how Gibson performs in his first MLB start, Baltimore may need to rely on the young hurler beyond Sunday.

Last year, Gibson posted a 4.26 ERA in 26 games across three minor league levels. He racked up 166 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings tossed in 2025. The righty also had a 7.98 ERA in seven Triple-A starts last year, though, giving him a 6.17 career ERA over 13 appearances for Norfolk.

Gibson will face a difficult task in his MLB debut when he battles against Aaron Judge and a Yankees offense that leads the league in home runs. But many Orioles fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to seeing the team's highly touted prospect on a big league mound for the first time on Sunday.