Seattle Mariners Recall Reliever Troy Taylor From Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners are giving one of their most impressive relievers from a season ago another shot in the majors for a six-game homestead.
The Mariners recalled right-handed pitcher Troy Taylor from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Friday. Fellow righty reliever Trent Thornton was placed on the 15-day injured list with appendicitis (retroactive to May 6) in a corresponding move.
Friday marked the second time the 23-year-old has been recalled from Triple-A this season. He began the season the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain he suffered in the offseason. He was activated off the injured list April 14, optioned down to Tacoma on April 18, recalled April 26 and optioned down May 3.
Taylor has made four major league appearances amid the flurry of transactions. He has a 12.00 ERA with two strikeouts in three innings pitched. He's allowed four earned runs on six hits (one home run).
Taylor has had nine outings for the Rainiers this season. He has a 7.36 ERA and has fanned 11 batters in 7.1 innings pitched. He's allowed six earned runs on 11 hits (two homers). This year is Taylor's first with Tacoma. He was called up directly from the Double-A Arkansas Travelers to the big leagues in 2024.
Taylor was one of Seattle's most effective rookies in 2024. The UC Irvine product, who was taken in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, was called up to the majors on Aug. 10 and made his major league debut on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball on Aug. 11.
Taylor finished his rookie season with a 3.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched across 21 outings.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS PREDICTED TO DRAFT OREGON STATE SHORTSTOP AIVA ARQUETTE IN LATEST MOCK DRAFT: The Mariners have many different routes they can go with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and The Athletic's Keith Law predicts them to go with top college shortstop Aiva Arquette. CLICK HERE
UPDATED BASEBALL AMERICA RANKINGS ON MARINERS TOP 100 PROSPECTS: The Mariners are still well-represented in the newest top 100 rankings released by the publication. CLICK HERE
TOP 100 MARINERS PROSPECT MICHAEL ARROYO OFF TO BLAZING START IN MAY: The Everett AquaSox second baseman has started to heat up after a slow start to the season. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.