Philadelphia Phillies' All-Star Reliever to Throw in Minor League Game
Philadelphia Phillies' reliever Matt Strahm will throw in a minor league game on Saturday as he works back from a shoulder issue.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic had the information on social media:
Matt Strahm (shoulder) will pitch in a minor-league game Saturday morning. If all goes well, he'd pitch Monday in the Grapefruit League finale, then be active for Opening Day next week.
Back on March 10, it was reported that Strahm had an impingement in his shoulder. He could open the year on the injured list, but there is no official word right now. He hasn't pitched in an official game since March 5.
The 33-year-old Strahm was an All-Star in 2024, going 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA. He made 66 appearances as the Phillies won the National League East. Though they received the top seed in the National League playoffs, they were beaten in the National League Division Series by the New York Mets.
A nine-year veteran, Strahm has played for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Phillies. Having served as both a starter and a reliever, he's 32-36 lifetime with a 3.44 ERA. He's made 329 career appearances.
After being upset in the playoffs last year, the Phillies went out and made multiple big acquisitions this offseason. They added former Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano on a one-year deal, while also bringing in Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Finally, they aided the offense by bringing in former Minnesota Twins slugger Max Kepler.
