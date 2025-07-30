Pittsburgh Pirates Receiving Highly Touted Infield Prospect in Trade with Cincinnati Reds
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds kicked off some pre-trade deadline fireworks on Wednesday afternoon, with Pittsburgh sending Ke'Bryan Hayes to Cincinnati for two players.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN:
Full trade, per ESPN sources:
Cincinnati receives: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh receives: SS prospect Sammy Stafura and RP Taylor Rogers
With regards to Hayes: He's 28 years old and under team control through 2030. A Gold Glove winner, he's regarded as one of the best defenders in baseball. However, the bat has lagged behind, as he's hitting .236 with two home runs and 36 RBIs. He's also stolen 10 bases. A former first-round pick, he is a career .254 hitter with 39 home runs. The Reds are clearly banking on his team control and a hopeful offensive boost from the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.
Stafura was ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Reds organization, per MLB Pipeline. A second-round pick of the Reds in 2023, he was taken from the high school ranks. Still just 20 years, he's hitting .262 this season at Single-A Daytona Beach. He's got four home runs and 48 RBIs.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Stafura’s athleticism is an athlete on the dirt as well. He’s played nothing but shortstop thus far in his pro career and there are no plans to change that, and he has the range, hands, actions and arm to stick there long term. The Reds love his passion for the game and his work ethic and think he could make another big step now that he knows what it takes to manage a season-long workload.
The Pirates are in last place in the National League Central and the Reds are 56-52, trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Related MLB Stories
DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE:
SKENES IS UNREAL! Paul Skenes is making rarely before seen history for the Pirates, doing it on both a season-long and career-long level. CLICK HERE:
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Though it came in a loss, Shohei Ohtani continued to change baseball history on Saturday night. CLICK HERE: