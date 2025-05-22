Minor League Baseball

Popular Boston Celtics Big Man Takes in Minor League Baseball Game on Wednesday!

Luke Kornet, who has gotten a nice following among Celtics fan, took in the Worcester Red Sox contest on Wednesday.

Brady Farkas

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) shoots the ball during warmups prior to game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on May 14.
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) shoots the ball during warmups prior to game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on May 14. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The downside for Luke Kornet is that Wednesday night was Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals and his Boston Celtics weren't playing after being eliminated in six games by the New York Knicks.

The upside is that the early exit gave Kornet and his family a chance to attend the Worcester Red Sox contest and to see what the fun of the minor leagues is all about.

Katie Morrison O'Day, who covers the WooSox for MassLive, had pictures of Kornet at the contest, which the WooSox lost 7-4 against the Durham Bulls, the affiliate for the Tampa Bay Rays.

In that loss, top prospect Roman Anthony went 0-for-3 with two walks and Marcelo Mayer was 0-for-2 with three walks. Both players are pushing for big-league promotions.

As for Kornet, he averaged 6.0 ppg and 5.3 rebounds for the Celtics. He had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in Game 5 against the Knicks last week. He is a free agent at the end of the year and his future will be one of many things that the Celtics need to address this offseason, especially in the wake of Jayson Tatum's season-ending injury.

Kornet won't be seeing any WooSox games on Thursday, as they've been postponed because of rain. As for the Red Sox, they'll be back in action at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles, weather permitting.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET as Lucas Giolito takes the mound against Baltimore lefty Cade Povich. The Red Sox are 25-26.

