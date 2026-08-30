Potential George Lombard Jr. Injury Could Lead to Return of Another Yankees Shortstop

The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr., may have suffered an injury on Saturday.

Lombard appeared to tweak his knee during his first at-bat of the second game in the Yankees' doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. The 21-year-old initially remained in the game but was later removed in the fourth inning. The Yankees announced that the 2023 first-round draft pick left the game with "right knee discomfort" and is scheduled to undergo imaging Saturday night.

New York called up Lombard for his MLB debut on Aug. 4. Through his first 23 games in the big leagues, the young shortstop is hitting .253 (20-for-79) with two home runs, six RBIs, and 12 runs scored. He also had a stretch where he uncharacteristically committed an error in six consecutive games. But now, if Lombard is forced to miss any time beyond Saturday, that could create an opportunity for another Yankees shortstop who's currently in the minors.

Will the Yankees call up Anthony Volpe if George Lombard Jr. is injured?

Jul 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) at bat in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lombard ends up on the injured list, the Yankees would likely consider turning to Anthony Volpe as a potential replacement at shortstop. The 25-year-old got a late start to the season after undergoing left shoulder surgery in the offseason, but he was optioned to Triple-A when Lombard was promoted. In 56 games with the Yankees this year, the 2019 first-round pick hit .240 with one home run, 19 RBIs, and seven stolen bases.

Following his demotion to the minors earlier this month, Volpe has been getting some playing time at second base. The young infielder also played third base for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday. But the 2023 Gold Glove Award winner has only been used at shortstop in the big leagues.

On the other hand, the Yankees could use José Caballero as their primary shortstop if Lombard is sidelined. Third baseman Ryan McMahon also appears to be getting closer to returning from a left thumb sprain, giving New York a couple of options for its infield alignment. Either way, many Yankees fans will be anxiously awaiting the latest updates on Lombard's status.