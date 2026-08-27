Yankees Prospect Elmer Rodriguez Twirls His Best Start in the Majors Yet

The New York Yankees' top pitching prospect, right-hander Elmer Rodríguez, just turned in arguably his strongest outing yet in the big leagues.

Rodríguez, New York's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, tossed six solid innings on Wednesday. The 23-year-old allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six in the Yankees' 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros. But that stat line doesn't necessarily paint the full picture of the 6-foot-4 righty's return to the big leagues.

The first run on Rodríguez's ledger came in the first inning when Isaac Paredes walked and scored on a fly ball to center field that deflected off Trent Grisham's glove. Aside from that play and a solo shot by Daulton Varsho, the young hurler mostly kept the Astros' bats in check. He even struck out American League MVP frontrunner Yordan Alvarez looking at a 98.2 mph sinker.

What's next for Elmer Rodríguez in 2026?

May 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (71) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees are most likely extremely encouraged by what they saw from Rodríguez on Wednesday. The 23-year-old threw over five innings for the first time in the majors, and his six strikeouts against Houston are the most he's had in a start with New York. He also showed great life on his fastball, which was regularly hitting 97 and 98 mph on the radar gun.

New York called up Rodríguez for Wednesday's start after left-hander Ryan Weathers recently landed on the injured list with a left forearm flexor strain. The top prospect had been pitching well lately for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, posting a 1.69 ERA in his three previous starts this month and a 2.73 ERA in July. Following his most recent performance in the majors, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick now has a 4.70 ERA in 23 innings pitched for the Yankees this year.

With left-hander Max Fried potentially nearing his return from injury, Rodríguez might be sent back down to the minors soon. But even if that is the case, his latest outing likely showed the Yankees that they could turn to the highly touted prospect again this season if necessary. And based on how electric his pitch arsenal looked on Wednesday, New York could even consider adding the young arm to the bullpen down the stretch.