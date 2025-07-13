Prized Chicago Cubs Prospect Expected to Be Traded at Upcoming Deadline
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival executives expect the Chicago Cubs to trade top prospect Owen Caissie at the trade deadline.
However, Caissie says he isn't focused on that.
“I don’t have Twitter, so I don’t check that stuff at all," Caisse said. “I never really paid attention to that stuff, and I’m not going to start now. Playing GM isn’t a good idea because you never know what’s going to happen.
“I’m just going to show up at the ballpark every day with a smile on my face and just try to be the best I can be."
Caissie, 23, is the No. 43 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He is putting together a great season at Triple-A Iowa, hitting .278 with 19 homers and 42 RBIs. One of the most powerful prospects in the sport, he has a .961 OPS and he just represented the Cubs at the Futures Game.
The only issue for Caissie is that there's no real place for him to play in Chicago right now. The trio of Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker is arguably the best in baseball, and while Tucker is a free agent next year, the team might be better served moving Caissie now rather than insert him into the lineup in 2026.
The Cubs haven't won the World Series since 2016 and after trading for Tucker this past offseason, they appear to be all-in.
They enter play on Sunday at 56-39 and they'll finish out a series with the New York Yankees at 1:35 p.m. ET.
