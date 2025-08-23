Promising Seattle Mariners Infield Prospect Out For Season With Wrist Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' minor league clubs will be concluding their seasons in the coming weeks, but one of the most promising infield prospects in the organization will not be participating in the final games.
Brock Rodden, who's currently assigned to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamate fracture in his wrist on a swing last week, according to Mariners general manager Justin Hollander.
"No long-term effects from that," Hollander said in a pregame news scrum Friday. "But obviously it takes a while to heal a fractured hamate. So, he will be down probably until October."
Rodden has had a solid season with the Travelers, but has been plagued with injuries that have limited his time on the field.
Rodden has been on the injured list for most of the last three months. He was placed on the seven-day IL May 2, activated May 10, and placed on the shelf again May 14 due to a right oblique strain. He was activated from the IL on July 22.
The 25-year-old was picked by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He's scored 23 runs in 37 games with Arkansas this year and has hit 10 doubles and five home runs with 22 RBIs. He's slashed .295/.356/.466 with an .822 OPS and has stolen 14 bases in 15 attempts. He was a non-roster invite to Mariners spring training in 2025.
Rodden is Seattle's No. 22 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The publication had the following scouting report on the 5-foot-7, 170-pound infielder:
Rodden is a plus runner and combines that with good instincts on the basepaths. He’s best suited to play second base defensively, but his bat is unlikely to profile as an every day player at the position. He’s seen time at third and at shortstop, which also won’t work at the highest level, so there’s a chance the Mariners give him the chance to see how his athleticism plays in center field so that he can possibly carve out some kind of utility role.
