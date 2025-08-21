Promising Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Promoted to High-A Everett
Many Seattle Mariners prospects are set to have new homes for the final several weeks of the 2025 season. All of the Mariners' top 100 prospects, with the exception of 2025 first-round pick Kade Anderson, were either promoted in-season or before the year began.
Another prospect that was recently promoted isn't as highly-ranked as those top 100 minor leaguers, but is still well-regarded within the organization.
Right-handed starting pitcher Christian Little was promoted from the Single-A Modesto Nuts to the High-A Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old hurler was picked by Seattle in the 11th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State (LSU). He made his professional debut this season.
He made 15 starts with Modesto and posted a 4.09 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched. He was on the injured list from June 27-Aug. 4 due to right elbow inflammation related to a bone spur.
Since being activated off the IL, Little has a 0.84 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched across three starts.
Little received praise in the offseason due to his efforts in the organization's high-performance camp and minor league camp during spring training. He has a fastball that averages out in the mid-90 mph range and touches the upper-90s. Baseball America had the following scouting report on him before he was selected by the Mariners last year:
Little has a five-pitch mix of quality offerings starting with a riding fastball that averaged 94-95 mph and has been up to 99. He developed an upper-80s cutter in college that has become a large part of his arsenal and accounted for nearly a third of his pitch usage in 2024. ... Little has an unusual profile given his quality stuff and age for a senior—he turns 21 just before the draft—but there’s exciting upside potential still for a team who can help him gain more consistency.
