Seattle Mariners 2025 Draft Pick Impresses in High-A Debut
More members of the 2025 MLB Draft are starting to trickle into the Seattle Mariners minor league system.
Draft picks from this year like Luke Stevenson, Nick Becker and Korbyn Dickerson have already made their professional debuts, and another pick recently made his debut for the High-A Everett AquaSox.
Right-handed reliever Lucas Kelly entered Everett's 3-2 win against the Spokane Indians in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday. He put together a scoreless inning and struck out one batter without allowing a hit or free base.
The 22-year-old hurler was selected by Seattle in the sixth round with 182nd overall pick out of Arizona State. He was originally committed to Texas A&M, but transferred to McLennan junior college in Texas before transferring again to the Sun Devils for his junior season this year.
Kelly posted a 4.05 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched across 21 appearances.
Baseball America had the following scouting report on Kelly ahead of the 2025 draft:
Kelly began his career at Texas A&M but never saw action, then transferred to McLennan (Texas) JC in 2024 where he was a two-way player, before transferring again to Arizona State and exclusively working out of the bullpen in 2025. Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Kelly posted a 4.05 ERA in 26.2 innings with a 27.9% strikeout rate and 7.4% walk rate. He’s a sidearming righthander who primarily works off his mid-90s fastball. Kelly averaged 95-96 mph and touched 99, while using his fastball around 80% of the time. Hitters missed it nearly 32% of the time, and he spots it for strikes well. When Kelly doesn’t throw his fastball, he most often breaks out an inconsistent, low-to-mid-80s slider. Kelly’s power fastball, solid control and low arm slot could allow him to be an effective pro reliever, especially for a team that covets flatter approach angles.
