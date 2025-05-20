Prospect Guru Urges Philadelphia Phillies to Call Up Son of Big-League All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies on Monday night, officially overtaking the New York Mets for first place in the National League East. And MLB Insider Jim Callis has an idea of how to make the Phillies even stronger: Call-up top prospect Justin Crawford.
Crawford, an outfielder, is the No. 56 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's also the son of former big-leaguer Carl Crawford.
The son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, Justin has similar hitting ability and speed with less power but the ability to play a fine center field. He's batting .319/.380/.422 with 15 steals in 39 Triple-A games at age 21. He's a better all-around player than Johan Rojas and offers more upside than Brandon Marsh, the Phillies' two best options in center.
Crawford was a first-round pick of the Phillies in the 2021 draft out of the Nevada high school ranks. He is the No. 3-ranked prospect in the organization, behind only pitcher Andrew Painter and infielder Aidan Miller.
As for Carl, he spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays/Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was that four-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover and an All-Star Game MVP. He hit 136 home runs and was a career .290 hitter over those 15 seasons. In addition to his stolen base prowess (480 total), he also led the American League in triples four times.
At the big-league level, the Phillies will play the Rockies again on Tuesday night.
