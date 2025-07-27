Seattle Mariners Outfielder on Torrid Stretch For High-A Everett AquaSox
A lot of eyes will be glued to the Seattle Mariners farm system in the next five days in the lead up to the 2025 MLB trade deadline, which is set for 3 p.m. PT on July 31.
One of the Mariners most interesting prospects is starting to heat up for the organization's High-A Everett AquaSox.
Entering Saturday, outfielder Tai Peete had a home run in two straight games and three homers in his last four games. His last two home runs have both been three-run shots. He's hit five home runs in July.
The 19-year-old outfielder was selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He's currently in his first season with Everett.
Peete's average hasn't been at the level it was his previous two seasons in Seattle's farm system. It went from .269 in 115 games with the Single-A Modesto Nuts in 2024 to currently .224 in 88 games with the AquaSox entering Saturday.
The flip side of Peete's average being down is his power has been the best in his professional career. He's slashing .224/.284/.419 with a .703 OPS this year to go with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs. His previous single-season career-high was seven homers in 2024.
One thing that has stayed consistent with Peete from 2024 to 2025 is his speed. He had 45 steals in 2024 and has snagged 18 bags this year.
Peete is ranked as the Mariners' No. 10 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. His strikeout rate has prevented him to be viewed as a top 100 prospect by most publications. But his age, newfound power and speed could make him an intriguing player to keep an eye on as the trade deadline gets closer.
