Rangers Prospect Sebastian Walcott Putting Power on Display in Double-A

The Texas Rangers' No. 1 prospect, infielder Sebastian Walcott, has recently been showcasing his slugging potential with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders.

Walcott, MLB Pipeline's No. 9 overall prospect for 2026, went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, and three runs scored for the RoughRiders on Tuesday. But the 20-year-old's biggest swing of the day came in the ninth inning when he belted a solo shot to left-center field in Frisco's 9-5 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Most notably, though, this marked Walcott's third consecutive game with a home run. The 6-foot-4 infielder is also on a seven-game hitting streak and has recorded three straight multi-hit contests. Although he's been limited to just 30 games this year, Texas' top prospect is looking to make the most of his 2026 season down the stretch.

Outlook on Sebastian Walcott heading into 2027

May 12, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a batting helmet during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this year, the Rangers announced that Walcott was expected to miss a large chunk of the 2026 campaign after suffering a UCL tear in his right elbow. But then, the 20-year-old had an internal brace procedure instead of Tommy John surgery, which allowed him to return to the field sooner. He also spent some time on the Double-A injured list in early August after dealing with concussion symptoms.

However, when he's been healthy this season, Walcott has put on a show at the plate. In 30 games in the minors this year, the young infielder has a .319 batting average, a .404 on-base percentage, and a 1.009 OPS with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 39 runs scored. In 2025, the top prospect hit .255 with 13 homers, 59 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases in 124 Double-A games.

Walcott has been limited to only being used as a designated hitter so far this season after undergoing elbow surgery. But he might start playing in the field again as early as this week, according to DLLS Sports' Jeff Wilson. That would be a major step forward for the Rangers prospect in the final days of Frisco's season.

Many Texas fans will undoubtedly be curious to see how Walcott finishes the year as the highly touted infielder works toward being a candidate to join the Rangers in 2027.