With days remaining before the lockout happens and Major League Baseball shuts down for an undetermined period, teams are making sure to add to their rosters while they still can. Most deals have been guaranteed major league contracts, but some teams will sign players to minor league deals to strengthen their farm systems.

The Texas Rangers are a team that needs bullpen help, but the latest move they made was a minor league deal. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Texas has signed former All-Star reliever Joe Jimenez to a minor league contract. Jimenez has not pitched in the majors since 2024 with the Atlanta Braves.

Free-agent right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez in agreement with Rangers on minor-league deal, sources tell me and @Jesus_Cano88. Jiménez, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2024. He has undergone three knee surgeries since. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2026

Rangers add bullpen depth

Sep 4, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jimenez (77) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jimenez last pitched in 2024 and has undergone three knee surgeries, but if the knee holds up, he could be a force in the Rangers' bullpen. The 31-year-old right-hander was an All-Star in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers. He spent six years in Detroit before ultimately joining the Braves in 2023.

In his last season in the big leagues, Jimenez posted a 2.62 ERA in 69 appearances and recorded three saves. Again, if his knee is truly healthy by now, he could be a solid weapon out of the Rangers' bullpen. He was just becoming a strong high-leverage option in 2022, his last season in Detroit, and he put together two strong seasons in Atlanta before his knee began to give him trouble.

The Rangers missed the postseason in 2026 and have not made it to October since they won the World Series in 2023. They finished just one game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West this past season, but it's going to take some improvements to be back in the playoffs in 2027.

The move to sign Jimenez gives them some much-needed bullpen depth and sets them up well for next season if he can stay healthy and return to his old form. He'll likely have a chance to compete for a spot on the opening day roster out of spring training, so Texas could potentially be bringing in a solid piece that can help them get back to where they hope to be.

While he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2024, he appeared in three games for the Braves' Triple-A affiliate in 2026, posting a 6.75 ERA. The Rangers will hope that he can stay healthy and become a strong bullpen piece in 2027.