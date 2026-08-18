Rays' No. 2 Pick Grady Emerson Officially Ready to Start Pro Career

Just over one month ago, the Tampa Bay Rays selected high school shortstop Grady Emerson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. And now, the organization has confirmed where the 18-year-old will begin his minor league career.

Emerson will play his first official game in the minors for the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs, the team announced on Tuesday. The RiverDogs kick off a six-game series against the Hill City Howlers, the Single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday. While it's unclear exactly when the young shortstop will be penciled into the lineup for the first time, he's expected to make his Single-A debut this week.

Before he even takes a single swing in the minors, Emerson is already MLB Pipeline's No. 10 overall prospect and the Rays' No. 1 prospect, skyrocketing to the top of the list over other big-name talents like outfielder Theo Gillen. That should paint a clear picture of the high expectations for the recent first-round pick ahead of his professional debut.

A new era in the Rays' farm system is about to begin

Mar 22, 2015; Dunedin, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays helmet and bat lay on the field before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Emerson officially makes his Single-A debut, he'll add to the growing list of players selected in the 2026 MLB Draft who have started their minor league careers. In fact, the prospects drafted directly before and after the No. 2 overall pick have a brief head start on Tampa Bay's highly touted shortstop.

Chicago White Sox shortstop prospect Roch Cholowsky, this year's No. 1 overall pick, has played in nine High-A games so far. And the No. 3 pick, Minnesota Twins catcher Vahn Lackey, already has 11 Single-A games under his belt. Cholowsky and Lackey were both drafted out of college, though, while Emerson was still playing high school ball just a few months ago. Other 2026 first-round picks, such as Athletics outfield prospect Drew Burress and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Justin Lebron, are also making some noise early in their pro careers.

Regardless, with Emerson set to take the field for the Charleston RiverDogs soon, Rays fans will get a preview of the team's future over the last few weeks of the 2026 minor league season.