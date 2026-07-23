No. 2 Overall Pick Grady Emerson Receives Significant Signing Bonus From Rays

Another top pick from the 2026 MLB Draft has officially been signed.

High school shortstop Grady Emerson has reached an agreement with the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced on Wednesday. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft landed a historic $9.75 million signing bonus, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. That would be the second-highest signing bonus in MLB draft history, only surpassed by the one player selected ahead of the 18-year-old, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky. The Chicago White Sox gave Cholowsky, the 2026 No. 1 overall pick, a record-setting $10.35 million signing bonus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Callis reported that this year's third-overall pick, Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey, received a $9,497,500 bonus from the Minnesota Twins. That was temporarily the second-largest signing bonus of all time. But now, that's been eclipsed by Emerson's reported $9.75 million bonus, which also represents the biggest signing bonus given to a high school player in MLB draft history.

What should Rays fans expect from Grady Emerson in 2026 and beyond?

Apr 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; A general view of the stadium before a game between the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the 2026 MLB Draft, Emerson was MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect. According to his profile on the site, "scouts have a difficult time finding any flaws" in the high schooler's game. In Callis' post reporting on the 18-year-old's signing bonus, he called the young shortstop the "best pure hitter" in this year's draft. So, it's safe to say that the Rays' first-round pick has received rave reviews over the past few months.

While Tampa Bay fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to seeing Emerson make his minor league debut, it's important to keep in mind that he's just 18 years old and won't turn 19 until February. Whenever he does begin his professional career, though, the second-overall pick should skyrocket up the Rays' prospect rankings. In fact, it wouldn't be too surprising if he immediately finds himself at No. 1 or No. 2 in Tampa Bay's farm system, possibly only behind outfielder Theo Gillen.

As one of the top picks in the most recent draft, the lefty-swinging shortstop will likely have to deal with managing major expectations. But either way, there are probably plenty of Rays fans who are already dreaming about a left side of the infield featuring Emerson and Junior Caminero.