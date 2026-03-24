Rays Reveal Opening Day Plans for Shortstop Prospect Carson Williams

The Tampa Bay Rays have decided where the team's top prospect, shortstop Carson Williams, will be playing to begin the 2026 season.

Williams, MLB Pipeline's No. 63 overall prospect for 2026, has made the Rays' Opening Day roster and is expected to be the team's starting shortstop, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The 2021 first-round draft pick will get another shot to showcase his abilities at the big league level after struggling to produce offensively in 32 games with the Rays last season.

At one point last week, it seemed like the 22-year-old was set to open the year in the minors. But when projected starting shortstop Taylor Walls suffered an oblique injury, that reopened the door for Williams to crack the Opening Day roster. And depending on how long Walls remains on the injured list, the Rays' top prospect could take hold of the shortstop job permanently if he plays well enough.

Can Carson Williams translate minor league power numbers to majors?

Sep 17, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Similar to Walls, Williams is considered a strong defender. But it remains to be seen whether the Rays' top prospect can produce at the plate in the majors. The 22-year-old made his big league debut with Tampa Bay last year, posting a .172 batting average with just five home runs and 17 hits in 32 games. In 111 Triple-A games in 2025, though, Williams still only hit .213, but he also had 23 homers and 22 stolen bases.

Trying to replicate minor league offensive production in the majors isn't always the easiest feat for young prospects. But if Williams wants to remain in the big leagues and stick around as the Rays' long-term shortstop, Tampa Bay will undoubtedly want to see him post better numbers at the plate in his second stint with the team. The 2021 first-round pick does have 10 hits in 33 at-bats this spring, which could be a positive sign heading into Opening Day.

The good news for Williams is that he should have some leeway for growing pains to start the year, especially as long as Walls remains on the injured list. If Walls comes back quickly and Williams is underperforming, though, the top prospect could find himself back in the minors at some point.