Recently DFA'd Seattle Mariners Lefty Reunites with Milwaukee Brewers
Left-hander Tyler Jay is reuniting with the Milwaukee Brewers on a minor league deal.
Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com on social media:
The Brewers are bringing back left-hander Tyler Jay on a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League camp. He was DFA’d by Milwaukee last month and claimed by Seattle, then DFA’d again last week.
The 30-year-old Jay has appeared in five career major league games, going 0-0 with a 4.70 ERA. He's struck out six in 7.2 innings.
The Mariners evidently didn't feel they had room for him in the bullpen and now he'll try to stick with the Brewers through spring training.
Milwaukee is coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by 10.0 games. Despite the winning pedigree, they enter 2025 with questions, especially after losing Willy Adames and Frankie Montas in free agency. Furthermore, they have to wonder if Brandon Woodruff will return to form after missing all of 2024 with a shoulder injury.
As for Jay, he was drafted in the first round (No. 6 overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft from the University of Illinois. He was selected by the Twins and also spent time in the Cincinnati Reds organization before landing with the New York Mets. The Mets traded him to Milwaukee in July of 2024 and he was claimed by Seattle earlier this offseason.
The Brewers report to spring training in Arizona in just over one week. The MLB regular season opens on March 27.
Related MiLB Stories
QUITE THE IMPRESSION: Jorge Polanco spent just two games in Single-A Everett on a rehab assignment in 2024, but he made quite the impression based on their funny social media post last week. CLICK HERE:
DROUGHT BREAKING: The Syracuse Mets own the longest championship drought in the minor leagues and they are looking to break it in 2025. CLICK HERE:
BREWERS DRAW PRAISE: The Milwaukee Brewers were given a solid grade for their international class, per MLB.com. CLICK HERE: