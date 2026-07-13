How Red Sox's Recent Turnaround Completely Changes the Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox finished the first half of the 2026 season as one of the hottest teams in the majors.

On Sunday, Boston earned a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets despite not scoring until the ninth inning. This also marked the Red Sox's ninth consecutive win, improving their record to 46-48. They're now in third place in the American League East and just a half-game back of the last Wild Card spot heading into the All-Star break.

At this time, only five American League teams are over .500. And with the way the Red Sox have been playing at the end of the first half, it's no exaggeration to say that they've completely altered the trajectory of their season. That, in turn, could have massive ramifications on the rest of the league ahead of the trade deadline.

What will the Red Sox do at the trade deadline now?

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) throws in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In less than two weeks, the Red Sox have seemingly gone from almost guaranteed sellers to potential buyers at the upcoming trade deadline. In particular, this could affect any contenders who are interested in acquiring a high-leverage reliever or a veteran starting pitcher if both Aroldis Chapman and Sonny Gray are no longer on the market.

Chapman has posted a 2.20 ERA in 30 games this year and was widely expected to be one of the top relief pitchers available at the deadline. Gray has also seen success in his first year with Boston, pitching to a 2.54 ERA in 17 starts. The 36-year-old could have been one of the best starters on the market, especially if the Detroit Tigers don't trade left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Gray and Chapman are just two of the names that have been heavily thrown around in trade rumors over the past few weeks. But now, the Red Sox could be in a position to keep both veterans and make a push for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

Boston's pitching staff has been solid in 2026, despite missing left-hander Garrett Crochet for most of the year. On the other hand, the Red Sox have hit the fewest home runs in the entire league (85). So, if they end up buying at the deadline now, the front office may try to acquire a power bat or two.

Either way, while the Red Sox's recent turnaround has been impressive, the next couple of weeks after the All-Star break will also determine whether they ultimately buy or sell at the trade deadline.