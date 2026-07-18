Yankees' Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Returns From Injury With a Bang

The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr., played in his first Triple-A game in a month on Friday after suffering an injury in June. And the 21-year-old wasted no time making an impact in his return to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders' lineup.

Lombard, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 overall prospect for 2026, went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored in his first Triple-A game since June 16. Most notably, the young infielder launched a solo shot in his first at-bat on Friday. The righty-swinging shortstop got a 1-2 fastball down the middle and drove it to left field for his fifth Triple-A home run of the season.

Last month, Lombard was removed from a Triple-A game early after appearing to injure his glove hand while trying to tag out a runner attempting to steal a base. It was eventually determined that the 2023 first-round pick sprained a few fingers on his left hand, and that cost him roughly a month of the season. But now, the promising prospect is back in action, possibly with his sights set on reaching the Bronx before the end of the year.

George Lombard Jr. could make his Yankee Stadium debut later this year

Jul 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; General view of Yankee Stadium as fireworks explode after a game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his return from injury on Friday, Lombard now has a .239 batting average, a .388 on-base percentage, and a .797 OPS with five homers, 16 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 43 Triple-A games this year. But before spraining his fingers, the 21-year-old was enjoying his best extended stretch at the plate since joining the RailRiders. In 14 June games, the young shortstop hit .306 and had a .997 OPS.

Now that he's seemingly back to full health, though, many New York fans will be curious to see if Lombard makes his MLB debut this year. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently said the top prospect "might be a choice at some point" in the second half of the season. If Lombard catches fire at the plate over the next few weeks, that'd likely make it even easier for New York's front office to pull the trigger on promoting him.

The Yankees will be one of several teams worth monitoring at this year's trade deadline. What moves they do (and don't) make could directly impact whether or not Lombard is wearing pinstripes in 2026.