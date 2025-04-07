Report Indicates Seattle Mariners Are Recalling Former Trade Acquisition From Triple-A
According to a report on social media from Ari Alexander, the Seattle Mariners are set to recall outfielder Dominic Canzone from Triple-A Tacoma.
Canzone will be taking the place of outfielder Victor Robles, who was injured while making an incredible catch in the ninth inning on Sunday in a loss to the San Francisco Giants. While nothing is definitive as of this posting, Robles is set to at least hit the injured list, but he could be out significantly longer than 15 days.
You can see the catch HERE:
Canzone, 27, was acquired by the Mariners in 2023 as part of the deal that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks. While he features excellent power, he's struggled to find consistency at the big-league level. He's just a .208 hitter with 14 homers and 38 RBIs.
He's fared better in the minor leagues, where he's a career .307 hitter. He's already. got two homers on the Triple-A season, both of which came on Sunday afternoon. This blast was hit at nearly 116 MPH and traveled 462 feet in Reno.
With Robles sidelined, the Mariners are likely to utilize Randy Arozarena in left field and Julio Rodriguez in centerfield. Canzone can play right field, as can Luke Raley. If the team wants Canzone in a bench role, then Raley will play right with Rowdy Tellez at first. If they want Canzone in regularly, then he'll slide into right, but he's not the defender that Robles is.
The Mariners play the Astros on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. The Rainiers are off on Monday before playing the Sacramento RiverCats on Tuesday.
