Baseball World Reacts on Social Media to Insane Catch From Victor Robles of Seattle Mariners
Sunday's 5-4 loss against the San Francisco Giants finished off a disastrous weekend for the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park. The M's were swept, losing two games in walk-off fashion, and now sit at 3-7 on the season.
A team with playoff expectations is already in last place in the American League West, and 5.0 games back of the first-place Texas Rangers.
Furthermore, the M's roster is already dealing with serious attrition: Relievers Matt Brash and Troy Taylor haven't come back from injury yet, Jorge Polanco can't play third base continuously, George Kirby is out with right shoulder inflammation and Victor Robles appears set to miss significant time after making an insane catch in the ninth inning on Sunday.
With one out and a runner at first in the inning, Robles made a catch up against the netting in right field. His body contorted in unusual ways and manager Dan Wilson reported that Robles is dealing with a shoulder injury.
The catch - and the injury - went viral on social media, with several people chiming in:
While nothing has been formally announced yet, Robles is expected to hit the injured list, it's just a question of for how long.
Acquired off the scrap heap last season, Robles became a huge success story in Seattle. He hit .328 in 77 games, stealing 30 bases and setting a tone at the top of the order. If the Mariners miss him for a significant period of time as feared, there's really nobody who can replicate his impact.
The Mariners will open up a series with the Houston Astros on Monday night.
