Rockies' Charlie Condon Turns Heads With Latest Triple-A Power Display

Colorado Rockies power-hitting prospect Charlie Condon accomplished an incredibly rare feat in his most recent Triple-A game.

Condon, Colorado's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, went 4-for-5 with a career-high nine RBIs for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday. The majority of those nine RBIs came on two swings, though, as the 23-year-old launched two grand slams in Albuquerque's 10-6 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Most notably, the righty-swinging slugger's first grand slam on Sunday traveled 428 feet to left-center field and had an exit velocity of 106.8 mph.

Only 13 players have hit two grand slams in one MLB game. Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Willingham was the last person to do so in the majors in July 2009. While Condon's performance came in the minors, it's the latest example of what the University of Georgia product could bring to Coors Field in the not-so-distant future.

Evaluating Charlie Condon's 2026 season, outlook heading into 2027

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies prospect Charlie Condon (66) poses for Photo Day at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Condon has put together his best offensive campaign yet in the minors this year. In 119 Triple-A games in 2026, the 23-year-old has a .275 batting average, a .391 on-base percentage, and a .912 OPS with 25 home runs, 90 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. Those would all be career-high marks for the power-hitting prospect in his second full season in the minors.

The Rockies selected Condon with the third-overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft following a standout collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs. In 2024, the righty-swinging slugger hit .433 and launched 37 homers in 60 games for Georgia. That's the type of power the top prospect could eventually add to Colorado's lineup.

Although the Rockies have already been eliminated from playoff contention this year, it's unclear if they'll call up Condon for his MLB debut this month. The young slugger could benefit in the long run from getting a taste of the big leagues in 2026. Either way, based on how he's swung the bat this season, the 23-year-old should enter spring training with a chance to earn a spot on the Rockies' 2027 Opening Day roster.