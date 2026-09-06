Top Prospect Michael Arroyo Gets Late-Season Chance With Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are continuing their recent youth movement by calling another top prospect up to the majors.

Michael Arroyo, Seattle's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to the big leagues, the team announced on Sunday. The 21-year-old is in the Mariners' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, playing second base and batting eighth in his MLB debut.

Over the last few weeks, the Mariners called up two of the franchise's top-five prospects, left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and outfielder Lazaro Montes, for their MLB debuts. But now, with Seattle's playoff hopes dwindling by the day, the organization is ready to see what Arroyo can do in the majors. And based on how the top prospect has swung the bat in the minors this year, he could provide a massive boost to the Mariners' lineup.

Can Michael Arroyo help the Mariners make a late-season playoff push?

Feb 19, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Michael Arroyo (96) during spring training photo day in Peoria, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Arroyo has been producing at the plate, regardless of what minor league level he's played at. In 114 total games this year, the 21-year-old has a .283 batting average, a .359 on-base percentage, and an .830 OPS with 18 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. The 5-foot-10 prospect from Colombia started the season at Double-A, where he hit .287 in 65 games. The righty-swinging slugger was then promoted to Triple-A alongside Montes in July, and he had an .843 OPS in his first 49 games with the Tacoma Rainiers.

Defensively, Arroyo has mostly played left field and second base this year. He also has experience at shortstop and third base. That defensive flexibility could help the Mariners keep the young prospect's bat in the lineup over the last few weeks of the regular season.

Seattle heads into Sunday's action with a 66-77 record. The Mariners are currently six games back of the American League's last Wild Card spot and trail the Houston Astros by seven games in the AL West. Time is running out for Seattle to make a run at a postseason berth, but Arroyo could help contribute if his success at the plate in the minors translates to his first stint in the big leagues.