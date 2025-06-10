Roman Anthony Makes Special Boston Red Sox History in Major League Debut
The Boston Red Sox lost a tough 10-8 affair on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, but baseball's top prospect certainly made his presence felt.
Roman Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in the game, went 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in his major league debut, but he also made some unique history, according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.
From Red Sox PR:
Roman Anthony is the youngest Red Sox with an RBI since Rafael Devers in 2017, when he was 20.
Anthony is the youngest Red Sox to have an RBI in his MLB debut since Luis Alvarado in 1968 (was 19).
Anthony, a second-round pick in 2021, was promoted to the big leagues before the game in response to Wilyer Abreu hitting the injured list with an oblique problem. He was hitting .288 at Triple-A Worcester with 10 homers, 29 RBIs and three stolen bases.
Known for his plate discipline (.423 on-base percentage) and massive exit velocities, Anthony should have an opportunity to contibute to Boston's lineup right away.
He's back in the lineup and hitting fifth on Tuesday as the Red Sox take on the Rays again.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Lucas Giolito pitches for Boston against right-hander Ryan Pepiot.
Giolito has gone 1-1 this season with a 6.42 ERA since returning from last season's elbow surgery and a groin injury suffered in spring training. Pepiot has gone 3-5, but he carries a solid 3.20 ERA through the early season.
Boston is 32-36 on the year.
