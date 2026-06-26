Sean Keys Set to Become Latest Blue Jays Prospect on Fast Track Through Minors

Last year, Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage rapidly ascended through the organization's farm system to make his big league debut. And now, one of Toronto's other 2024 draft picks is reportedly on his way to the majors.

Infielder Sean Keys, the Blue Jays' No. 14 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to join the big league club this weekend, according to multiple reports from MLB.com's Keegan Matheson and The Athletic's Mitch Bannon. While the 23-year-old is not in Toronto's lineup on Friday, he could be added to the Blue Jays' roster on Saturday, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Keys was Toronto's fourth-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft. The young infielder spent all of 2025 at High-A and began the 2026 campaign by making his Double-A debut. But after 49 Double-A games, the lefty-swinging slugger was promoted to Triple-A earlier this month. And now, with only 18 Triple-A games under his belt, Keys will have the chance to join Yesavage on the Blue Jays' quest to make another postseason run.

Where is Sean Keys going to play for the Blue Jays?

Feb 20, 2026; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Sean Keys (89) poses for a photo during media day at the Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Regardless of what level he's played at so far in 2026, Keys has been tearing the cover off the ball at the plate. In total, the 23-year-old has a .284 batting average, a .409 on-base percentage, and a 1.028 OPS with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs in 67 minor league games this year. He launched 14 homers in 49 Double-A games, and then crushed seven long balls in just 18 Triple-A contests. The young prospect even had a multi-homer performance earlier this week.

From an outside perspective, though, it seemed like Keys' path to the big leagues might be blocked for the time being. The 2024 fourth-round pick has only played first and third base defensively so far in his minor league career. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kazuma Okamoto locked into those positions right now for Toronto, and George Springer mostly being used as the team's designated hitter nowadays, the Blue Jays might have to get creative to add the lefty-swinging slugger's bat to the big league lineup.

If Keys is officially promoted to the majors this weekend, he could make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.