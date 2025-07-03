Seattle Mariners 2024 Draft Pick on Dominant Stretch For Single-A Modesto
One of the Seattle Mariners premium draft picks from 2024 is in the middle of his best stretch of professional baseball.
Ryan Sloan (No. 83 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 80 Baseball America top 100), didn't allow a run for a third-straight start in the Single-A Modesto Nuts' 3-0 win against the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old right-hander struck out six, walked one and allowed two hits in five innings of work.
It was Sloan's third-straight start without allowing a run. In his trio of outings since June 25, Sloan has fanned 15 batters, walked two and allowed six hits in 14 innings pitched.
Sloan has a 3.73 ERA this season with 55 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched across 13 starts this season — his first of pro ball.
Baseball America had the following assessment of Sloan in its latest top 100 rankings, which released Wednesday:
Assigned to Low-A Modesto to begin 2025, Sloan has been as advertised showing plus stuff and average command and looks like he could become the Mariners’ next star pitching prospect.
Sloan was picked in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He was considered one of the best high school pitchers available in the draft.
Sloan already has pro-ready size (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) with a fastball that touched the upper-90s at the time he was selected. His slider and changeup also received plus-grades from MLB Pipeline when he was taken.
The biggest knock on Sloan going into and coming out of the draft was control, which he seems to have already improved upon in his limited action in the minor leagues. He has a 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has allowed just 11 free bases this season.
