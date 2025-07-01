Seattle Mariners' 2024 Third-Round Draft Pick Set to Join High-A Everett
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, are set to get a major addition to their bullpen on Tuesday.
The Mariners' third-round 2024 draft pick and right-handed pitcher Hunter Cranton will join the AquaSox after missing most of the season to this point due to a concussion and sore shoulder.
Seattle general manager Justin Hollander confirmed Cranton would join Everett's roster before the he major league's game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
The 24-year-old Cranton injured his shoulder while ramping up for a return from his concussion. He's ranked as the team's No. 21 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Cranton suffered the concussion during spring training a Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 7. He was hit with a line drive.
Cranton made two rehab outings with Seattle's Arizona Complex League club on June 24 and June 28. He struck out three and allowed just one hit in the pair of outings. He didn't walk a batter or allow a run, and touched 99 mph with his fastball in both appearances.
Cranton, who was a non-roster invitee to spring training this year, made nine appearances with the Single-A Modesto Nuts last season after he was drafted. He had a 3.24 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched. He had three saves in as many opportunities, including one in Game 1 of the California League Championship Series, which the Nuts ultimately won.
Cranton was considered to have an outside chance at breaking camp with the Mariners and making the major league bullpen, but the concussion derailed those hopes.
Cranton will look to get back on track with the AquaSox and get back on the trajectory that made him one of the most effective prospects in the team's farm system the last month of the minor league season.
