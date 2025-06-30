Trio of Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospects Announced for All-Star Futures Game
A trio of top 100 Seattle Mariners prospects will be heading to Truist Park in Atlanta to compete in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game.
Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 84 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 80 Baseball America top 100), catcher Harry Ford (No. 59 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 98 Baseball America top 100) and outfielder Lazaro Montes (No. 30 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 52 Baseball America top 100) were announced as the Mariners' representatives in the annual game featuring top prospects Monday.
It will be the first time Cijntje and Montes have competed in the event and the third time Ford has participated.
The 22-year-old Cijntje, who's in the middle of his first professional season, has a 4.88 ERA this season with 58 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched across 15 appearances (12 starts) with the High-A Everett AquaSox.
The 22-year-old Ford, who's in his first season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, has scored 40 runs in 61 games and hit 12 doubles and eight home runs with 43 RBIs. He's slashed .305/.418/.459 with an .877 OPS.
The 20-year-old Montes, who was promoted from Everett to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on June 24, has scored 50 times in 73 games this season. He's knocked 13 doubles, five triples and a minor league-leading 21 home runs with 57 RBIs this season. He's slashed .267/.388/.582 with a .970 OPS.
Both Cijntje and Ford are former first-round draft picks. Cijntje was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and Ford was picked with the 12th overall selection in the 2021 draft.
Montes was signed as an international free agent Jan. 15, 2022, out of Cuba. His 21 homers already matches a single-season career high, which he set in 116 games with the AquaSox and Single-A Modesto Nuts in 2024.
It's the second year in a row that Seattle has had at least two prospects compete in the Futures Game. Ford and Jonatan Clase (now with the Toronto Blue Jays) participated in 2023. Ford and the since-called up Cole Young competed in 2024.
