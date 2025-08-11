Seattle Mariners 2025 First-Round Draft Pick Ranked Highly on Latest Top 100 Lists
The Seattle Mariners, as they have been for the entire year, were one of the most well-represented teams in the latest top 100 lists from MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.
In the latest lists released Monday, the Mariners had nine prospects on MLB Pipeline's top 100 and seven on Baseball America's. Included on both lists is Seattle's top 2025 draft pick, Kade Anderson.
The No. 3 overall draft pick was ranked No. 22 on MLB Pipeline's top 100 and No. 31 on Baseball America's top 100. He's ranked as the Mariners' second-best prospect according to both publications, behind only shortstop Colt Emerson.
The left-handed pitcher is currently at the team's spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz., working to build a solid physical and health plan for his first spring training in 2026.
Anderson was considered the best pitcher available in the draft according to most analysts. He helped lead Louisiana State (LSU) to an NCAA College World Series title in 2025. He posted a 3.18 ERA with 180 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched across 19 starts. His strikeouts and innings pitched led NCAA Division I and he was named the NCAA CWS Most Outstanding Player. The Mariners signed him to an $8.8 million contract, $700,000 under-slot for the No. 3 draft slot.
MLB Pipeline had the following scouting report on Anderson in the latest top 100 rankings:
With a quick arm and athletic delivery, Anderson provides plenty of strikes. There's still projection remaining in his slender 6-foot-2 frame, and his uptick in stuff this spring could make him a frontline starter. He also comes with a high floor as a lefty with four effective offerings and pitchability.
