Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Has Mixed Outing in Debut With Double-A Arkansas

Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje had showed some good and some bad for the Arkansas Travelers.

Teren Kowatsch

Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje walks during an SEC Tournament game against Vanderbilt on May 23, 2024, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje walks during an SEC Tournament game against Vanderbilt on May 23, 2024, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
One of the Seattle Mariners' most intriguing prospects made his first impression at the Double-A level on Saturday.

Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje started his first game with the Arkansas Travelers and displayed good and bad.

In the Travelers' 6-5 win against the Frisco RoughRiders, the 22-year-old hurler pitched five innings, struck out four, walked two and allowed three earned runs on five hits. He threw 81 pitches, including 52 strikes.

The last two runs allowed by the 22-year-old ambidextrous hurler came via a two-RBI double in the top of the fifth that barely got by the glove of left fielder Blake Rambusch. The 2024 first-round draft pick redeemed himself and fielded a come-backer and made the toss to first base to get out of the inning.

Cijntje (No. 69 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 90 Baseball America top 100) is considered more developed with his right hand than his left, but fanned his first Double-A batter pitching left-handed.

Seattle selected Cijntje with the No. 15 overall pick last year out of Mississippi State. He made his professional debut with the High-A Everett AquaSox this season and made 19 appearances (16 starts) before being promoted to Arkansas on Aug. 4.

Cijntje was one of three Mariners prospects, alongside outfielder Lazaro Montes (No. 48 MLB Pipeline, No. 39 Baseball America) and catcher Harry Ford (No. 48 MLB Pipeline, No.79 Baseball America), to represent the organization in the MLB All-Star Futures Game this year.

Including his outing with the Travelers, Cijntje has posted a 4.63 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 79.2 innings pitched across 20 appearances (17 starts). He's allowed an opposing batting average of .206.

