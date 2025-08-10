Top Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Promoted to High-A Everett AquaSox
One of the strongest arms in the Seattle Mariners farm system will have a chance to close out his first professional season with the High-A Everett AquaSox.
Right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Sloan, who the Mariners picked in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of high school, was promoted to High-A from the Single-A Modesto Nuts on Sunday.
Sloan, despite being just 19-years-old, posted solid numbers in his first minor league season with Modesto.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound righty had a 3.44 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched across 18 starts with the Nuts.
The Aurora, Ill., native was considered a top 100 prospect not long after he was drafted. He's ranked No. 58 on MLB Pipeline's top 100 and No. 86 on Baseball America's top 100 list.
MLB Pipeline had the following scouting report on the promising teenage hurler before the season began:
While Sloan mostly threw bullpens after signing, he’s already made a good mark with his plus makeup, and he showed up for his first Spring Training in excellent shape. He already had a strong, workhorse-like build, using his size well for extension and a flat approach angle for deception. He can fill up the strike zone as well, and there are those who feel he could aggressively shoot up prospect lists during his first full season.
Sloan was a part of a pitcher-heavy 2024 draft class for Seattle, which included first-round pick and fellow top 100 prospect, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who made his Double-A debut Saturday.
The Mariners are known for their pitching development. And between Sloan, Cijntje, and 2025 first-round pick Kade Anderson, the future of the major league starting rotation looks bright.
