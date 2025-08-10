Top Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Promoted to High-A Everett AquaSox

Ryan Sloan is quietly becoming one of the best pitching prospects in baseball.



Saturday: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Last 8 GS: 34 IP, 1.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 4.8% BB, 27% K, .195 BAA#TridentsUppic.twitter.com/1CREV1gieR