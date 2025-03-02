Seattle Mariners' Colt Emerson Predicted to Be Top 10 Prospect in All of Baseball in 2026
The Seattle Mariners enter the 2025 season with one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. They have at least seven Top 100 prospects, according to both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, and Keith Law of The Athletic recently ranked the entire system as No. 1 in the sport.
While several top prospects, including Laz Montes and Cole Young, are projected to make big impacts on the Mariners in the future, the crown jewel of the system is young shortstop Colt Emerson.
A first-round pick in 2023 out of the Ohio high school ranks, Emerson is currently ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the sport by MLB Pipeline.
And the outlet projects that he'll be a Top 10 prospect in the game by this time next year, writing as such this weekend.
Emerson hit .263 across Low-A and High-A last year with four homers and 37 RBI. He posted a .393 on-base percentage and is known for his ability to get on base. He dealt with some injury issues, playing just 70 games, but he tore through the Arizona Fall League and continued to show why he has the pedigree he does.
MLB.com projects that he'll make his major league debut in 2026 and when he does, he'll pair with Young to make up the next era of the M's middle infield.
The Mariners continue Cactus League play on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and open up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
