Seattle Mariners First Round Pick Jurrangelo Cijntje Has Another Impressive Start
There's been several examples this season why the Seattle Mariners farm system is regarded as one of the best in baseball.
One of those examples has been the Mariners' first-round 2024 draft pick, Jurrangelo Cijntje.
Cijntje drew instant headlines due to his ability as a switch-pitcher. The Mississippi State product was assigned to the High-A Everett AquaSox to begin the year. He's been used as a starter and reliever, and his starts have been impressive.
The 21-year old had his third start of the season Saturday against the Tri-City Dust Devils. He had the longest outing of his professional career (4.1 innings) in the 9-6 loss. He matched his season-high with six strikeouts, walked two and allowed one earned run on two hits (one home run). He had strikeouts with both arms.
Saturday was the Cijntje's second start where he's pitched at least four innings and fanned at least six batters. Saturday was also the first time Cijntje has allowed a earned run in a start.
Cijntje (No. 98 Baseball America) has been used as both a reliever and starter due to his unique ability. He's pitched primarily right-handed in his starts and left-handed as a reliever.
In total, Cijntje has made five appearances this season. He has a 4.15 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched. He's allowed six earned runs in as many hits (two home runs). Cijntje has pitched 11.1 innings as a starter and 1.2 as a reliever.
Cijntje hasn't been as dominant with his left arm as he has been with his right. But he has a unique arsenal from both sides that will be dangerous the farther he gets in his development.
