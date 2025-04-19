Seattle Mariners Middle Infielder Prospect Cole Young on Incredible Streak
The Seattle Mariners farm system is arguably the best in baseball. The organization has nine prospects in Baseball America's top 100 and seven in MLB Pipeline's.
The Mariners have seen their top 100 minor leaguers excel so far this season. And one of their longest-tenured elite prospects in the organization is on an amazing streak.
Cole Young (No. 46 MLB Pipeline, No. 52 Baseball America), is on a 15-game on-base streak. During that stretch, Young is hitting .268 (15-for-56) with three doubles, a triple and five RBIs with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
The 21 year-old and 2022 first-round draft pick is hitting .225 this season (16-for-71) with three doubles, a triple and five RBIs. All but one of his hits have come during his on-base streak.
Young competed in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures game. This season is his first with the Tacoma. Last year with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, Young hit .271 with nine homes, 57 RBIs and 23 steals.
Young is considered the future for Seattle at second base. He had the opportunity to compete for the open major league second base job in spring training this year. A sore arm arm limited him to a designated hitter role. That job was eventually won by Ryan Bliss.
Reports have indicated that the Mariners won't call-up Young before they feel like he's ready. But if he continues at his current trajectory and his on-base streak continues, he might make join former Rainiers teammate Ben Williamson on the major league roster sooner rather than later.
Young is projected to be called up this season by MLB Pipeline.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS RELIEVER ZACH POP TO MINOR LEAGUE CONTRACT: The Mariners added to their staff at Triple-A Tacoma by signing the four-year veteran. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SECOND ROUND PICK RYAN SLOAN IMPRESSES IN PRO DEBUT: The 19 year-old right-hander was dealing in his first outing at John Thurman Field for the Modesto Nuts. CLICK HERE
VETERAN MARINERS RELIEVER ELECTS FREE AGENCY: The 37 year-old reliever cleared waivers and was opted for free agency after the Seattle Mariners sent him to the Tacoma Rainiers outright. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.