Seattle Mariners Sign Right-Handed Reliever Zach Pop to Minor League Contract

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Jacob Barnes and OFs Alan Roden and Myles Straw selected to the MLB roster



🔹 RHPs Ryan Burr and Erik Swanson placed on the 15-day IL



🔹 OF Daulton Varsho placed on the 10-day IL



🔹 RHPs Tommy Nance, Zach Pop and Nick Robertson DFA’d pic.twitter.com/XS4muI6Uzo