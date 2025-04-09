Seattle Mariners High-A, Triple-A Clubs Recognized For Exemplary Talent
All of the Seattle Mariners minor league teams are into the 2025 season. And the Mariners elite farm system has been putting on a showcase across all levels.
And one publication has recognized the talent in Seattle's farm.
Baseball America has eight Mariners ranked on their top 100 prospects list. And in a recent article published on the site from J.J. Cooper, Seattle's High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, was ranked the third most-talented team in the minor leagues. The Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, ranked eighth.
Here's Cooper's assessment on the AquaSox:
Having a lineup that includes SS Colt Emerson (No. 15 on Top 100), 2B Michael Arroyo (No. 75) and outfielder Lazaro Montes (No. 95) gives the AquaSox one of the best middle-of-the-order bunches in the minors. Adding switch-pitcher and potential 2025 breakout candidate Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 11 on the Top 30) just adds to the star power.
Here's what he had to say on the Rainiers:
The amount of talent at the Triple-A level to start this season is notable. Our Top 100 Prospects lists will naturally edge a bit towards more experienced prospects, as players who combine tools and MiLB production top those who are projectable but have yet to face the tests of High-A and Double-A. But even with that, having six of the top eight teams on this list hail from Triple-A is notable. Shortstop Cole Young (No. 54 on Top 100) and C/OF Harry Ford (No. 93) are joined by a number of well-rounded prospects including RHP Logan Evans (No. 8 on the top 30), 1B Tyler Locklear (No. 10) and 3B Ben Williamson (No. 14).
Young, Evans and Ford are all projected to make their major league debuts this season, per MLB Pipeline. The notable Everett prospects, like Cijntje, Montes and Emerson, are a few more years away.
The Mariners have built a minor league system accustomed to winning. The Low-A Modesto Nuts are back-to-back defending California League champions, and the Double-A Arkansas Travelers won the Texas League championship in 2024.
And the AquaSox and Tacoma could enjoy some postseason success themselves based on the talent they have in 2025.
