Seattle Mariners Minor Leaguer Victor Labrada Named Texas League Player of The Week
One of the Seattle Mariners most under-the-radar prospects added another accolade to his trophy case Monday.
Outfielder Victor Labrada was named the Texas League Player of The Week on Monday after a dominant stretch with the Mariners' Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers. It's the second time in three weeks Labrada has earned league Player of The Week honors.
Labrada earned the honor for a five-game stretch where the Travelers played the Wichita Wind Surge from May 13-17. Labrada scored seven runs and hit .368 (7-for-19) with a home run, three RBIs and three steals. His season batting average increased from .269 to .285 during that stretch.
Labrada isn't listed on Seattle's list of top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline or Baseball America, but he's been one of the best lesser-known performers in the team's farm system this season.
Labrada has scored 13 runs and has hit four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs and has stolen seven bases in 16 games in May. He has a slash line of .370/.485/.611 with a 1.096 OPS. He slashed .217/.353/.348 with a .701 OPS in April.
For the season, Labrada has scored 28 runs and has hit eight doubles, one triple, four home runs and 16 RBIs and has stolen 16 bases in 37 games. He has a season slash line of .285/.412/.463 with an .875 OPS.
Labrada, 25-years-old, was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 22, 2021. If his numbers persist at their current rate, it would be his best professional season since the Mariners signed him.
