Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Having a Dominant Month in High-A
The top prospect in the Seattle Mariners farm system has been having a dominant month, and his most recent game was his best of 2025.
The High-A Everett AquaSox pulled out a 10-2 win against the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday. It was one of the best offensive games of the season for Everett, and Colt Emerson was a big reason why.
The 19-year-old Emerson went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base in the victory. Emerson's homer accounted for all three of his RBIs. It was Emerson's second three-hit game of the season and his 13th multi-hit game of the year.
Emerson (No. 19 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 16 Baseball America top 100) is considered the best prospect in Seattle's farm system by most publications, and he's been playing like it in May.
Entering Monday, Hancock has scored 16 runs with a triple, three home runs and 17 RBIs in 13 games in May. He's slashed .333/.406/.557 with a .963 OPS.
The 2023 first-round draft pick has scored 28 runs with three doubles, three triples, three homers and 22 RBIs in 34 games in 2025 and has a slash line of .284/.380/.418 with a .798 OPS.
Emerson was promoted to High-A in 2024 and played 29 games for the AquaSox. The Mariners' top prospect has shown significant improvement from last year's time with Everett. His average, on-base percentage and slugging has increased by a noticeable margin. His three homers are also one away from tying his total in 2024.
