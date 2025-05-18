Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Felnin Celesten Misses 6th Straight Game
One of the Seattle Mariners most promising prospects might be dealing with a potential injury concern.
The Mariners' Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, released their lineup for a game against Visalia Rawhide on Saturday. Absent from the lineup was 19-year-old top 100 prospect Felnin Celesten.
Saturday will be the sixth consecutive game Celesten has missed since he was scratched late from a game, also against Visalia, on May 13.
There's been no official word or report on why Celesten has been shelved or what could be ailing him.
Celesten isn't on on the injured list according to his MiLB.com player page, which could mean he's either banged up and receiving rest, or is still being evaluated for an injury.
Celesten (No. 64 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 83 Baseball America top 100) has dealt with injuries throughout his time with Seattle's organization. He was limited to 32 games in the Arizona Complex League in 2024 due to a hamate fracture in his wrist and surgery to repair that fracture. He had a Grade 2 hamstring strain in 2023 that prevented him from making his pro debut that year.
Celesten was the No. 2 international prospect in the 2023 signing class, according to MLB Pipeline. The Mariners signed him Jan. 15, 2023, out of the Dominican Republic to a $4.7 million contract.
Celesten has shown on many occasions why he was regarded as one of the top international players in 2023. In his first season with Modesto this year, he's scored 16 runs and has hit four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 20 RBIs in 26 games. He's slashed .300/.355/.409 with a .764 OPS and has stolen six bases.
