Seattle Mariners Now Have a Staggering Nine Prospects in the MLB Top 100
On Sunday, Kristian Campbell (Boston Red Sox), Cam Smith (Houston Astros) and Drake Baldwin (Atlanta Braves) each graduated off the MLB Top 100 prospects list. Players fall off once they've reached 45 days of major league service time, and since those players made their Opening Day rosters, that threshold was passed on Sunday.
With their exits, three more players entered the Top 100, including Seattle Mariners right-hander Ryan Sloan, who now checks in at No. 96.
The M's now have nine prospects in the Top 100, giving them one of the best farm systems in the entire sport.
Colt Emerson (19), Lazaro Montes (36), Cole Young (43), Felnin Celesten (64), Harry Ford (67), Jonny Farmelo (82), Michael Arroyo (83) and Jurrangelo Cijntje (92) make up the rest of the Mariners on the list. (It should be noted that Ford just recently fell out of the Top 100 at Baseball America, so there are different opinions on his value).
Sloan, 19, was drafted in the second round of the 2024 draft out of the Illinois high school ranks. He's currently playing at Low-A Modesto, where he's gone 0-0 with a 3.31 ERA in five starts. He's struck out 19 batters in 16.1 innings, with opponents hitting .238 off him.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
...He already has an exciting pitch mix and an idea of how to use it. HIs fastball tops out at 99 mph and it sits 93-96 mph. He can play with its shape, riding it up at the top of the zone, cutting it in on lefties or sinking it for ground balls. His mid-80s changeup fades and sinks, and he has an advanced feel for it, while his low-80s slider is also at least above average with two-plane depth and horizontal action.
At the big-league level, the Mariners will open up a new series with the New York Yankees on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.
