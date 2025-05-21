Seattle Mariners Option Left-Handed Reliever Jhonathan Diaz to Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners made roster moves in anticipation of a rare bullpen today before a schedule game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
The Mariners called up 37-year-old Casey Lawrence and optioned left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Diaz was selected from the Rainiers on May 14 but didn't make an appearance his six days with the club. There was an assumption he could start for Seattle on Tuesday, as he did once in 2024. Casey Legumina was slated as the starter Tuesday with Lawrence expected to pitch long innings in relief.
Diaz has made one appearance for the Mariners this season. He pitched 1.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers on April 1. He struck out one batter and allowed one hit.
Diaz has made seven appearances (six starts) in Triple-A this year. He's posted a 5.87 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched.
Diaz has been with Seattle since Feb. 7, 2024, and has made just six appearances for the organization in the big leagues. He's had a 4.09 ERA and has fanned nine batters in 11 innings pitched.
Lawrence, like Diaz, has experience as a starter and is capable of eating multiple innings in a pinch. The Mariners have used Lawrence in that role several times this season. Three of Lawrence's five outings with Seattle and the Toronto Blue Jays have been longer than an inning.
Diaz will return to Tacoma's starting rotation, but will likely get at least one more look in the majors before the season ends.
