Seattle Mariners Option Sauryn Lao to Triple-A After Major League Debut
The Seattle Mariners have made many transactions this season related to their Triple-A club, the Tacoma Rainiers.
Most of those transactions have involved relievers. And the club made another roster move of that ilk before a game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
The Mariners optioned reliever Sauryn Lao the Rainiers and and selected the contract of 37 year-old veteran Casey Lawrence in a corresponding move. It's the third time this season Lawrence's contract has been selected.
Seattle selected Lao's contract on April 20. He made his major league debut on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. Lao was signed to his first professional contract on Oct. 2, 2015, by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a shortstop.
Lao pitched 1.2 innings on Tuesday. He struck out three batters and allowed one unearned run on three hits.
Lao was signed by the Mariners on Dec. 7, 2024, after he selected free agency on Nov. 4. Lao spent nine years within the Dodgers' organization as an infielder and a pitcher.
Lao transitioned to a pitcher in 2023. He's made three starts with Tacoma this season and has a 2.00 ERA with seven strikeouts in nine innings pitched. He has a career minor league ERA of 3.63 with 134 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched across 77 appearances (four starts).
Lao didn't have a perfect outing in his major league debut. But he's surprisingly far along as a pitcher for someone who has only been doing it for three years. And he might have shown enough in his outing to get another opportunity in the future.
