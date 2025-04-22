Seattle Mariners Prospect Recognized For First Home Run in High-A Level
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best minor league systems in baseball. Entering the year, the Mariners had seven prospects on Baseball America's top 100. The team's first-round 2024 draft pick, Jurrangelo Cijntje, and second-round pick from that year, Ryan Sloan, have both entered the top 100 since.
And Seattle could soon hit double-digit top 100 prospects soon.
Tai Peete is one of the most athletics minor leaguers the Mariners have and was promoted to the High-A Everett AquaSox to begin the season.
In Everett's latest series against the Tri-City Dust Devils, Peete hit the first High-A home run of his career. It was a two-run shot to right field. His homer was recognized as the play of the series by the club in a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
Peete hit his second home run of the season a day later on April 16. He had two hits that game and had four RBIs in the two contests.
Peete hit .308 (8-for-26) with five runs, two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs and two steals during the six-game series against the Dust Devils.
The 19 year-old outfielder brought his season batting average from .152 to .220 by the end of the series. He has eight RBIs and three steals this season to go with his .220 clip.
Peete was selected with the 30th overall pick of the 2023 draft out of high school. He was originally selected as a shortstop, but transitioned to center field.
Peete was a standout for Seattle in the Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14. He hit two home runs in that game.
