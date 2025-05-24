Seattle Mariners Outfield Prospect Curtis Washington Jr. Hits For The Cycle
One of the Seattle Mariners more under-the-radar prospects accomplished one of the rarest feats in the sport on Friday.
Nuts' outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. hit for the cycle in the Single-A team's 10-3 win over the Inland Empire 66ers.
Washington finished the game 5-for-6 with three runs scored, two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs. It Washington's fourth game this season with three or or more hits and his 12th multi-hit game overall.
The 25-year-old Washington, who's not ranked in Seattle's top 30 prospects list (according to MLB Pipeline), is in the middle of his best professional season.
Washington has scored 29 runs, hitting 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and providing 17 RBIs with 14 steals in 35 games entering Saturday. Washington has a slash line of .371/.444/.565 with a 1.009 OPS. He's been held hitless in just six games this season. His season batting average hasn't dipped below .333 since the first game of 2025.
Washington was picked in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Purdue. He hasn't played more than 57 games in a single year since being selected by the Mariners in the 2022 draft.
This season, Washington has been one of Modesto's most consistent players. He filled in for top 100 prospect Felnin Celesten as the club's lead-off hitter for over a week while Celesten was out for an unknown reason.
Seattle's farm system is stacked, with nine prospects on Baseball America's and MLB Pipeline's top 100. If Washington's number holds throughout the year, he'll be one of the most unexpected risers in the Mariners' minor leagues.
