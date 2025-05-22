Seattle Mariners Reliever Shintaro Fujinami Improving in Triple-A After Slow Start
One of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the Seattle Mariners minor league system has started to pick things up in May after a slow start to the year.
Shintaro Fujinami was one of the most notable minor league additions for the Mariners during the offseason. Fujinami was a four-time All-Star in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball in 10 seasons with the Hanshin Tigers from 2013-22. He was signed by the Athletics debuted in the MLB in 2023.
Fujinami has a fastball capable of hitting triple-digits but has struggled with command. The A's moved him from the starting rotation to the bullpen before trading him to the Baltimore Orioles on July 19, 2023. Fujinami became a free agent after the season and signed with the New York Mets. Fujinami failed to make an appearance in the majors for New York and elected free agency again after the season.
Seattle signed Fujinami to a minor league contract Jan. 30. He failed to break camp out of spring training and has been with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers since.
Fujinami's command issues persisted in his first month with the club. He had a 12.86 ERA with nine strikeouts in seven innings pitched across nine outings in April. He walked 12 batters, hit two and allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on seven hits.
The 31-year-old flamethrower has been more efficient in May. In five appearances entering Thursday, Fujinami has a 1.93 ERA with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings. His problems with walks have persisted. He's walked seven batters and hit another, but he's limited opposing hitters to one run on one hit.
Fujinami has an 8.53 ERA this season with 15 strikeouts in 12.2 innings across 15 appearances. He's walked 20 batters and has hit three.
Fujinami's potential has been well-documented and he had aspirations of being a starting pitcher when he first came to the U.S. It's unlikely he'll be able to transition back to a starting pitcher, but he could be a potential valuable bullpen arm for the Mariners down the line if he mitigates the free bases.
